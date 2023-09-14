The past couple of days saw quite a bit of development centered around Ripple, Shiba Inu, and other interesting projects.

Since our last update, there’s been some important news on that front, so let’s have a look.

Ripple (XRP) Developments

Starting with Ripple, the company is currently the leading donor in the efforts of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. It has donated $2 million, twice as much as the second-largest donor. The goal of the campaign is to hit $20 million.

The APEC meeting itself aims to gather 1200 CEOs from across the world, as well as over 600 media representatives, aiming at becoming one of the largest events on trendy topics related to digital trade, economics, environmental sustainability, and others.

Meanwhile, in other non-related news, the hackers of the CoinEx exchange also got their hands on some $6 million worth of XRP.

While the number might sound serious, it is unlikely that it could cause a considerable shift in the market direction because of how liquid the XRP market is on major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Bitstamp.

You can also take a look at the top 3 price predictions for the past couple of weeks here. The one about Ripple’s XRP is particularly amusing.

Also, if you’re interested at finding out what ChatGPT thinks of XRP’s price performance during the next bull run, feel free to check out our recent video on it.

Binance Will Delist More Cryptocurrencies

On September 15th, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, will be delisting a fresh set of trading pairs.

It’s important to note that the exchange doesn’t provide the exact reasons for these decisions. However, they’ve stated that the factors include lack of liquidity and trading volume, which is likely to be the most common reason.

You can check the full list of cryptocurrencies that will be delisted tomorrow here.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Updates

Shiba Inu – the memecoin bolstering one of the largest communities – also saw some exciting news.

For once, the project’s marketing strategist took it to X to share some of the upcoming developments. These include renouncing the BONE contract, the launch of ShibaSwap 2.0, further attention to the decentralized financial payment network Shibahub, opening arms to the Metaverse, as well as progressing on the TREAT token.

Meanwhile, GroveX – an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange – became the latest to list Shiba Inu’s native coins – SHIB, BONE, and LEASH.