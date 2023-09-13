Ripple Labs supported the efforts of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in San Francisco by donating $2 million.

This is the largest single contribution, whereas the total amount attributed to the event has exceeded $11.4 million.

The approaching APEC CEO Summit (held in mid-November in San Francisco) has received generous donations from numerous organizations and individuals.

Interestingly, the largest contributor is Ripple, whose $2 million handout accounted for about 18% of the total amount.

APEC’s fundraising goal is $20 million, as San Francisco is not allowed to employ public funds to stimulate reaching the milestone.

Ripple is not the only prominent name in the contributors’ list. The global leader in logistics real estate – Prologis, the cloud-based software company – Salesforce, and the payment card services corporation – Visa – donated $1 million each.

The world’s largest search engine – Google – also participated, giving away $250,000, whereas Bank of America aided the efforts with $125,000.

The APEC meeting will gather 1,200 CEOs from across the globe and 600 media representatives, promising to be one of the biggest such events hosted in San Francisco in recent years.

It will focus on trendy topics such as strengthening the global economy, digital trade, opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, environmental sustainability, climate change, and many others.