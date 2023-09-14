Some of the most trending memecoins in the past few months – SHIB, BONE, and LEASH – have captured the attention of numerous cryptocurrency exchanges.

One such marketplace that recently listed the assets on its platform is the Australia-based GroveX.

SHIB, BONE, and LEASH Expand to Australia

The crypto exchange announced the news on X (Twitter), saying the three popular memecoins are now available on its platform. It also stated, “it’s a pleasure” to aid the efforts of the Shiba Army: a passionate community of investors committed to the success of SHIB.

Despite the most recent listing coming from GroveX, SHIB, BONE, and LEASH failed to chart any substantial gains. The price of the self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer has dropped by 6% in the past week. BONE is down 18% in the last seven days, whereas LEASH has lost 13.5% of its valuation.

Binance and its Rivals Displayed Interest

Besides getting listed on GroveX, some of the aforementioned memecoins have become a target of many other cryptocurrency exchanges. Numerous trading venues have already welcomed Shiba Inu (SHIB), while companies like Huobi, OKX, and Crypto.com added support to BONE (the native token of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap) earlier this year.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – announced the addition of 22 loanable and collateral assets last month, with one including Shiba Inu.

Its interaction with the memecoin sparked discussions that the listing of BONE is just around the corner. Nonetheless, the company has not yet allowed trading services with it.