Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist going by the name LUCIE (on X/Twitter), shared some major developments surrounding Shiba Inu that are about to see the light of day in the future.

They clarified that the key points are focused on the advancement of the memecoin’s ecosystem instead of promising a “wild moon.”

According to LUCIE, the upcoming developments include Bone contract renouncing, the launch of Shibaswap 2.0, progress regarding the TREAT token, more attention on the decentralized financial payment network Shibahub, and opening arms to the Metaverse.

The Marketing Strategist did not provide an exact timeline for the completion of those milestones, summarizing “when it’s ready.”

“Yes, it won’t happen overnight. It takes time, and if we don’t come together and spread positive vibes, progress will be slow,” they added.

LUCIE outlined that these are steps in the development journey, and “no price pumping” is involved. The Shiba Inu team is also not promising a “wild moon.” Instead, its goal is to develop a technology that is separate from the cryptocurrency market.

“Yes, any asset can moon, but no one guarantees anything. Developing with confidence and a positive community will attract more investors. So think about it,” LUCIE concluded.

The latest (and most significant) development of Shiba Inu is, by all means, the launch of the layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium. It went live approximately two weeks ago and aims at elevating the memecoin above its rivals.