It is safe to assume that crypto investors are quite intrigued by the future price of some of the most popular digital currencies. Being among the largest by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Ethereum (ETH) have gathered much of the interest.

In the following lines, we will take a closer look at some of the recent price predictions regarding the aforementioned crypto assets.

What Does the Future Hold for Bitcoin?

Numerous finance experts and crypto proponents have supported the thesis that the primary cryptocurrency will surpass the $100,000 milestone sooner or later. Such examples are Robert Kiyosaki (the author of the best-seller Rich Dad, Poor Dad), Adam Back (CEO of Blockstream), Tom Lee (Managing Partner at Fundstrat), Anthony Scaramucci (former White House official), and many others.

One of the most recent forecasts came from analysts of Pantera Capital, who predicted that the leading digital asset could tap almost $150,000 sometime next year. According to them, the driving factor for the price increase will be the BTC halving that will take place in 2024.

Other events that could prompt a rally are the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, the Fed halting its aggressive interest rate policy, adoption from a leading corporation (such as Apple, for example), etc.

How About XRP?

The native token of Ripple has also been in the spotlight lately (especially after the crypto firm secured a partial victory in its lawsuit against the SEC in July). Back then, XRP skyrocketed above $0.80 while many bulls expected to see the price surpassing the $1 mark.

However, the asset failed to keep the momentum and plunged in the following months to its current level of approximately $0.48 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The popular cryptocurrency analyst Shannon Thorp recently made the bold forecast that XRP could reach $500 in the next four years, considering that the total value of cross-border payments tap $250 trillion by 2027.

If the coin indeed explodes to such a level, it would mean that its market capitalization will stand at around $260 trillion (about 260 times greater than the current market cap of the entire crypto industry).

Another fact that shows how prosperous this forecast might sound is the sector’s condition during the bull market in 2021. Back then, BTC hit an all-time high price of almost $70K, whereas the total market capitalization of the industry was nearly $3 billion at its peak (120 times shy of the target envisioned by Thorp).

ETH Might Plummet

The latest Matrixport analysis (reported by CryptoPotato) estimated that the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap could nosedive to $1,000 (or drop to a 15-month high) based on the ecosystem’s revenue projections.

The entity also touched upon FTX and its creditor’s plan to sell billions in crypto assets, including ETH. It believes this could be another factor pushing the coin’s valuation south.