Ripple’s new hiring position has sparked speculation among analysts about a potential IPO, with predictions of its token surpassing $10 if the event occurs.

After a mid-July peak, XRP’s current price is around $0.48, but analysts anticipate values between $1.12 and $5.85 in the future. XRP could hit $1 by 2023, depending on various market and regulatory factors.

An analysis video on XRP’s Q4 trajectory has been released.

The Arising Speculation

The US-based cryptocurrency company Ripple recently gave conspiracy fans another opportunity to speculate. Specifically, it revealed that it is looking to hire a Shareholder Communications Senior Manager, and some X (Twitter) members assumed this could be the first step before filing for an initial public offering (IPO).

The cryptocurrency analysts using the handles XRP CAPTAIN and Crypto Assets Guy and the blockchain researcher Collin Brown were among those envisioning a possible public debut.

Some individuals believed that the blockchain enterprise might announce its IPO intentions during the party in New York City last month, where XRP fans celebrated Ripple’s partial court victory against the US SEC. However, this was not the case.

Collin Brown has previously estimated that the firm’s native token could skyrocket above $10 should it file for an initial public offering.

How High Can XRP Go?

Despite spiking significantly in mid-July (after a federal Judge ruled that Ripple’s XRP sales did not constitute an offer of investment contracts), the coin’s price retraced in the following months and is currently hovering around $0.48 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Multiple analysts, though, have predicted that this consolidation might soon end, followed by a bull run. The popular analysts EGRAG CRYPTO, Duo Nine, and Dark Defender suggested that a future valuation of respectively $1.12, 3.30, and $5.85 could be on the cards.

According to ChatGPT, XRP has a chance to reach $1 by the end of 2023, but only if several vital factors such as favorable market sentiment, investor behavior, technological developments, and regulatory clarity are in place.

According to ChatGPT, XRP has a chance to reach $1 by the end of 2023, but only if several vital factors such as favorable market sentiment, investor behavior, technological developments, and regulatory clarity are in place.