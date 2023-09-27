Ripple is hosting a party to further unite the XRP community and, more importantly, celebrate the landmark partial victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) secured in mid-July.

Apart from drinking and having fun, though, some people believe the gathering could witness some serious developments surrounding the blockchain enterprise and its future advancement. In the lines below, we will outline the most popular rumors.

Ripple IPO and More

According to Brett Hill (ambassador of crypto exchange Bitrue), rumors are circulating that one reason why Ripple wants to throw a massive party on September 29 in New York City is to inform the community about a potential filing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Other things that might happen during the event are announcing a settlement between the company and the US SEC or a major partnership between the company and a banking institution. It is worth mentioning that the biggest British bank engaged with XRP earlier this week, enabling its clients to pay mortgage bills or loans in the asset instead of fiat.

The X (Twitter) user XRP_Cro went further, opening a poll on the social media platform, asking people what is most likely to happen at the party. 38% of the 2,500 voters believe the big news will be an IPO announcement, while approximately 17% think a probable agreement with America’s securities regulator is in the cards.

What if the Rumors Turn out to be True?

Some analysts have predicted that such a move would significantly impact the price of XRP, envisioning it to spike to an all-time high (ATH).

As CryptoPotato recently reported, one of those is the blockchain researcher using the X handle, Collin Brown. They suggested XRP could blast above $10 shortly after “the big day.”

