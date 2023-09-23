The blockchain researcher, going by the name Collin Brown on X (Twitter), assumed that the price of Ripple’s native token – XRP – could be poised for a massive increase after September 28.

In the following lines, we will explain what could trigger the surge and touch upon some of the latest predictions by analysts and experts.

XRP to Surpass $10?

Collin Brown claimed that there is serious speculation around Ripple’s possible intentions to file for an initial public offering (IPO). According to him, “the big day” for that move might be as early as September 28.

The researcher maintained that experts forecast a 20x surge in XRP’s price should the crypto company set this plan in motion.

🚀 Ripple (XRP) IPO Buzz 🚀 Rumors are swirling about a potential game-changing IPO, with experts predicting a 20x valuation surge, and the big day might just be September 28th! 📈🤑 Mark your calendars, the crypto world could witness history! 🌐 #RippleIPO #XRP #Ripple pic.twitter.com/Npeq4scPOE — Collin Brown (@CollinBrownXRP) September 22, 2023

Not the First to Envision an XRP Rally

Multiple traders and analysts, including the X users KALEO and EGRAG CRYPTO, have also suggested that the token’s price could head north soon.

The former thinks that Ripple will manage to secure a decisive victory in its legal battle against the US SEC, which will eventually prompt XRP to enter a bull run. Recall that the asset spiked by over 70% in mid-July when a US Judge ruled in favor of the blockchain enterprise.

For his part, EGRAG CRYPTO recently presented a chart depicting XRP’s current valuation and possible deviation in the future. They forecasted that the token could rise to as high as $1.40 should it close above the Fib 0.5 level at 0.57C “with undeniable confirmation.”