Ripple’s XRP experienced a rollercoaster Q2, with a pivotal court ruling in July favoring it as non-investment contract crypto.

Despite an initial surge, XRP’s value has plateaued, trading around pre-ruling levels.

Predictions for XRP hitting $1 in 2023 point to factors like positive sentiment, demand, regulatory clarity, Ripple-SEC developments, crypto market sentiment, economics, technology, and investor behavior, briefly impacted by false reports.

Q2 Was a Wild Ride for Ripple (XRP) Price

Ripple’s XRP went through a rollercoaster of a quarter in Q2. It was in July when the US Court decided that cryptocurrency doesn’t constitute an investment contract when sold on secondary marketplaces.

To those unaware, back in 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple for conducting an unregistered offering of securities, essentially alleging that XRP falls within that definition.

Over the years, the case has had a very negative impact on XRP’s price as investors remained cautious of what its outcome might be.

In July this year, the presiding judge – Analisa Torres – ruled that XRP sold on secondary exchanges does not constitute an investment contract. The effect on its price can be observed in the following chart:

Unfortunately for XRP, it has been unable to sustain the increased valuation, and it’s trading at more or less the same level it was before the ruling.

Now that we’re entering the final quarter of this year, we decided to ask ChatGPT whether or not it can get back to those highs and even surpass them.

Can Ripple (XRP) Price Get to $1 in 2023?

First things first, there have been multiple XRP price predictions of late, and some of them will most definitely shock you. To find out more about them, check out our most recent video on the matter:

ChatGPT seems to think that there are some factors that could potentially influence XRP’s price to reach $1 in 2023.

Positive sentiment and increased demand from investors can drive up the price of XRP. Favorable news, developments, or partnerships related to Ripple (the company behind XRP) could boost sentiment.

In addition, the chatbot believes that regulatory clarity, as well as positive developments in the case between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, could also impact its price positively.

In addition, other factors that may drive XRP’s price to $1 in 2023 include:

The overall crypto market sentiment

Economic factors

Technological developments

Investor behavior

In any case, it’s worth noting that XRP’s price increased to above $0.50 yesterday on false reports of an improved spot Bitcoin ETF approval.