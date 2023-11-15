TL;DR



Uphold’s XRP Giveaway Winner : Uphold, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange, awarded 20,000 XRP to Oregon resident Daniel Z. and plans to give away 50,000 XRP in November, increasing from an initial 10,000 XRP after partnering with Ripple.

: Uphold, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange, awarded 20,000 XRP to Oregon resident Daniel Z. and plans to give away 50,000 XRP in November, increasing from an initial 10,000 XRP after partnering with Ripple. November Sweepstakes Mechanics : Participants in Uphold’s November sweepstakes can win 50,000 XRP by making trades, with each $20 trade providing an entry.

: Participants in Uphold’s November sweepstakes can win 50,000 XRP by making trades, with each $20 trade providing an entry. XRP Price Outlook: Analysts predict a rise in XRP’s price, with potential peaks of $1.40 by year-end and $0.87 by November 19, depending on overcoming resistance levels.

More Than Doubling the XRP Giveaway

The New York-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – announced that the winner of its special XRP distribution for October is Daniel Z., a resident of the state of Oregon.

Recall that the company vowed to transfer 20,000 XRP to one lucky person who conducts at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform. Initially, the giveaway was set at 10,000 XRP, but Uphold doubled the amount a day after collaborating with Ripple.

The exchange announced a distribution for November, too. This time, the lucky one will get 50,000 XRP (equaling over $32,000 at current rates).

“This November, we’re giving away a staggering 50,000 XRP to one lucky trader! For every $20 of eligible trades you make on our platform, you’ll get an entry into the sweepstakes. This means the more you trade, the higher your chances of winning,” Uphold explained.

Can XRP Jump Before the Month’s End?

Several analysts have argued that XRP’s recent price increase is the beginning of a further rally that could take the asset to higher peaks before the end of 2023.

One such person is the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO, who believes the coin could rise to as high as $1.40 before January 1, 2024, should it overcome a major resistance level, described as a “consolidation” zone.

Dark Defender thinks a considerable ascend could be in the cards this week, predicting that XRP might jump to $0.87 on November 19. Those willing to check the asset’s possible performance in the remaining months of 2023 could take a look at the video below: