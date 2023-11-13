TL;DR

XRP to Touch $0.90 in a Few Days?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been on an uptrend lately, spiking above $0.72 at the beginning of the month. It later slightly descended to its current mark of $0.65 (per CoinGecko’s data), but the sentiment still appears to be bullish.

One cryptocurrency analyst who envisioned the asset to reach a fresh yearly peak in the upcoming days is the X (Twitter) user Dark Defender.

They believe XRP could rise by over 30% by the end of the week and touch $0.87 on November 19. To do so, it must overcome the $0.68 mark, which the analyst described as “small resistance.”

Some Wild XRP Bets

Numerous other analysts have outlined much more bullish XRP forecasts. For example, the X user Cryptoinsightuk thinks the asset could rise to $14 in approximately a month.

“We currently have some space to push before we hit the overbought area (at this time price would have to rise), so we could presume overbought may occur around $0.90-$1.00. This could be our launchpad, and it would need to come soon… In the coming week or so. If we get this price action and history repeats, it would put XRP price between $10-14 dollars within 4/5 weeks,” they recently said.

The most preposterous prediction came from Shannon Thorp, who maintained that the token’s valuation could explode to $500 in the next few years. It is worth mentioning that the asset’s market capitalization should surge above $250 trillion for this to happen, making the forecast highly implausible.