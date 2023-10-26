TL;DR

Uphold offers 20,000 XRP giveaway for eligible US trades of at least $20; initial reward was 10,000 XRP.

The incentive follows Uphold’s partnership with Ripple to improve cross-border payments.

XRP trades at around $0.56, close to its recent peak of $0.58.

Doubling the Reward

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – disclosed on X (Twitter) that one of its users will get the unique chance to win 20,000 XRP tokens (equaling over $11,000 at current rates). Those willing to participate in the giveaway must conduct at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform.

The team behind the company explained that the offering is available only to residents of the United States (excluding New York and Florida) and those who have “successfully verified their identity (IDV) and completed certain Uphold “know your customer” procedures.”

“Employees of Uphold HQ Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Uphold”), its agencies, and members of their respective immediate families and/or persons with whom any of the foregoing are domiciled are not eligible to participate,” the entity added.

It is worth mentioning that the airdrop was initially announced at the beginning of the month when the company planned to distribute 10,000 XRP to one lucky user.

The Ripple/Uphold Partnership

Uphold doubled the amount of its XRP airdrop approximately a day after joining forces with Ripple. As CryptoPotato reported on October 25, the blockchain enterprise inked the deal in an attempt “to underpin and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.”

XRP maintains its good price performance amid the positive news surrounding Ripple. The coin currently trades at around $0.56 (per CoinGecko’s data), a slight decrease from the two-month high of over $0.58 registered earlier this week.

Those willing to find out how high XRP could go during the last quarter of the year could take a look at our video below: