EGRAG CRYPTO’s Forecast : Predicts XRP could rise to $1.40 by end of 2023, overcoming a major consolidation resistance.

Dark Defender's Weekly Prediction : Suggests XRP might increase over 30% to $0.87 by November 19, if it surpasses the $0.68 resistance.

Growing Analyst Interest: Highlights increasing analyst attention on XRP's performance towards the year's end.

XRP’s Potential Next Jump

Ripple’s native coin – XRP – is among the most discussed in the digital asset realm and a main subject by cryptocurrency analysts. The latest to lay out a bullish forecast involving the token is the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO.

According to them, XRP could ascend to as high as $1.40 by the end of 2023 should it overcome a major resistance level, described as a “consolidation” zone.

#XRP Color Code To $1.4(Update): Check the below chart and you tell me what’s Next!#XRPArmy STAY STEADY & HOLD YOUR GRIP WE ARE THE SPARTANS OF THE CRYPTO SPACE. https://t.co/TjURL5VPyZ pic.twitter.com/IectZZffG2 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) November 13, 2023

The analyst’s most recent prediction matches the one presented in September. Back then, they assumed that XRP could reach the aforementioned target should it close above the so-called Fibonacci level with “undeniable confirmation.”

“This meteoric rise is just around the corner,” they said at the time.

XRP to Head North This Week?

The X user Dark Defender is another analyst who recently laid out an XRP price prediction. In their view, the coin could rise by over 30% by the end of the week and touch $0.87 on November 19. To do so, it must overcome the $0.68 mark, which the analyst described as “small resistance.”

