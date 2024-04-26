TL;DR

Shibarium plans further developments, including enhancements to the ShibaSwap platform and the launch of the TREAT governance token.

The L2 blockchain solution experienced a brief network outage but swiftly recovered. It also introduced a new user interface update, improving compatibility with popular self-custody wallets.

Shibarium’s Development in the Next Two Years

Shibarium—Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution—has made great strides since its launch last summer. Total transactions on the network have surpassed 400 million, while total blocks are inching toward the 4.5 million mark.

Despite these achievements, the feature is yet to experience some important advancements. Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, using the X handle LUCIE, outlined that the further development of the DeFi platform ShibaSwap and the application Shiba Hub come first on the list.

The launch of the TREAT token – a governance asset of the upcoming layer-3 blockchain – and an enhanced focus on Shiba Eternity (a mobile game in the SHIB ecosystem) are also included on the agenda.

Last but not least, the team will touch upon K9 Finance – a liquid staking derivative platform for the Shibarium network which allows users to stake BONE tokens.

Shibarium’s Latest Ups and Downs

The L2 blockchain solution recently witnessed a temporary outage caused by “networking issues amongst the validators.” However, the SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya revealed that the issue was quickly resolved:

“Network is back up and running now, some services like Shibariumscan or external RPCs can still remain down until the steps provided are implemented. If you’re an external team working on infrastructure level for Shibarium ( e.g. RPC etc ) please reach out so that we can streamline comms with you over shared telegram / slack channels.”

Contrary to the brief disruption, Shibarium introduced a new user interface (UI) upgrade, describing it as “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.” According to the team, the update has allowed compatibility with popular self-custody wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet.

