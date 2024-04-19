TL;DR

Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, released a new update to improve user experience and platform speed.

Since its launch, the network has achieved notable milestones, including over 400 million transactions and a recent surge in daily transactions, which may positively impact SHIB’s price.

Shibarium Keeps Progressing

The team behind Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling network – Shibarium – revealed the launch of a new user interface (UI) update, describing it as “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.” The developers also expanded compatibility with popular self-custody wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and others.

“We reworked the platform from the ground-up to prioritize the user experience and speed,” the annoucnement reads.

Subsequently, the team highlighted its efforts towards making blockchain technology “more intuitive and powerful.”

Shibarium’s Latest Milestones

Officially launched in August last year, the L2 blockchain solution aims to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and functionality of SHIB transactions. It blasted through numerous milestones as of late, such as crossing the 400 million mark in terms of total transactions. In addition, total blocks on the network exceeded 4 million.

Most recently, Shibarium witnessed a resurgence in the number of daily transactions. Earlier this week, the figure climbed to almost 1 million, while at the start of April, it struggled to surpass 15,000.

Some believe that further advancement of the Shibarium ecosystem could positively impact the price of Shiba Inu. Meanwhile, SHIB is up 5% daily following an overall revival of the market.

Those curious to learn more about Shibarium’s purposes and specifics, feel free to take a look at our dedicated video below: