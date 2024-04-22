TL;DR

Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution, faced an outage due to validator networking issues.

Nonetheless, the team behind the meme coin resolved the problem and assured that the network is “running now.”

Shibarium Network Temporary Down

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – witnessed a brief outage caused by “networking issues amongst the validators.” The update was revealed by the SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya who assured that the problem was quickly resolved.

“Network is back up and running now, some services like Shibariumscan or external RPCs can still remain down until the steps provided are implemented. If you’re an external team working on infrastructure level for Shibarium ( e.g. RPC etc ) please reach out so that we can streamline comms with you over shared telegram / slack channels,” he added.

Shibarium’s disruption came shortly after the team behind the network introduced a new user interface (UI) upgrade, describing it as “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.” The developers also expanded compatibility with popular self-custody wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet.

If you are curious to learn more about Shibarium, feel free to check our dedicated video below:

SHIB Price Outlook

Despite Shibarium’s temporary outage, the price of Shiba Inu kept its uptrend. It currently trades at around $0.00002709, a 1% increase compared to yesterday’s figure.

The meme coin was also among the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the weekend, recording double-digit gains.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, SHIB might be on the verge of a significant bull run due to some important factors. Such examples are the asset’s burn rate spike, the whales’ activity, and the Bitcoin halving.

The event, which took place a few days ago, has historically been a precursor of a major rally for the entire digital asset market, with numerous industry participants expecting the same scenario in the following months.