Shytosi Kusama, the lead developer at Shiba Inu, has recently proclaimed that Shibarium, an L2 scaling solution from the Shiba Inu blockchain, is live and operating well.
The announcement follows a series of trials and fine-tuning, marking a spring landmark for the Shiba Inu project.
- In this blog post, Shytoshi Kusama emphasized that even before the official announcement, Shibarium had already boasted over 65k wallets and processed 350 transactions.
- This L2 has hosted a number of fun, unusual, and sometimes even offensive tokens, providing several platforms.
- Kusama hailed Shiba Inu’s decision to fork Polygon and bring the new Shibarium project to a thriving fruition.
- Moreover, Kusama mentioned a withdrawal process for a couple of tokens, highlighting that the process takes different durations ranging from 45 minutes to 3 hours to 7 days, specifically for the BONE token.
- The highly anticipated launch suffered from major technical difficulties earlier in the month, leading to a SHIB price plummeting, taking away weeks of positive price performance. Furthermore, Shibarium suffered some critical “FUD attacks.”
- Despite all that, Kusama urged the community to stay focused on long-term goals over short-term market fluctuations.
Ryoshi noted, “Those who build in the bear market will win in the bull market.”
- The positive news about the launch of the L2 didn’t really affect Shiba Inu’s primary native token. SHIB is down by more than 2% over the past 24 hours and sits below $0.000008.
