The Most Recent XRP Bets

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has experienced another price turbulence this week. The coin’s valuation has been hovering between $0.61 and $0.70, giving experts the opportunity to lay out interesting predictions.

One popular analyst using the X (Twitter) handle Dark Defender suggested that XRP could jump by more than 30% by the end of the week, envisioning a $0.87 mark for November 19. To do so, it must overcome the $0.68 mark, which they described as “small resistance.”

The X user EGRAG CRYPTO has been even more bullish, claiming the asset has a chance to ascend to as high as $1.40 by the end of 2023 should it overcome a major resistance level, described as a “consolidation” zone.

A God Candle Approaching?

Last but not least, we will touch upon a forecast according to which XRP might be on the verge of forming a so-called “God candle.” The cryptocurrency analyst Tony “The Bull” observed certain charts and assumed such an event could be in the cards.

They argued that XRP’s current market dynamics seem similar to the ones from the bull run in 2017. The analyst reminded that back then, the asset experienced a 900% “God candle,” hinting this might be the case in the near future, too.