Bitcoin’s price movements continue to be rather unimpressive but the asset has nevertheless managed to stand just above $27,000.

The altcoins have also seen minor gains, with SOL and MKR popping up as today’s top performers.

BTC Above $27K

Last weekend didn’t go all that positive for bitcoin, as the asset spent it trading sideways at $26,600. The start of the new week was more painful. In a matter of hours, BTC slumped by several hundred dollars and dipped below $26,000.

However, the bulls managed to intercept the move and pushed the cryptocurrency north. This included a failed attempt to overcome $27,000 on Wednesday but a more successful one a day later. In fact, this one saw BTC pumping to a 10-day peak at $27,200.

Since then, the asset has been shaky at around $27,000, dipping below it yesterday, but jumping above it as of now.

Its market capitalization has gained some ground and sits close to $530 billion as of now. Its dominance over the alts, though, has remained stagnant at just under 49%.

GMX, MKR Stand Out Weekly

Most larger-cap alts are with minor gains over the past 24 hours. This includes ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, TRON, and LTC, all of which are up by less than 1%. Cardano, Polkadot, MATIC, and Bitcoin Cash have pumped by 1-2%.

Solana stands out as the top performer from this cohort, having surged by 5.5%. As a result, SOL sits well above $20. MKR has soared by a similar percentage on a daily scale, and trades above $1,550. In fact, MKR is among the two best performers weekly, as it’s up by 21% in this timeframe.

The other notable gainer on the same scale is GMX – up by 23%, followed by Pepe (17%), Compound (17%), THORChain (15%), LDO (13%), and BCH (13%).

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has added a few billion now, and is above $1.080 trillion on CMC.