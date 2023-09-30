After tapping a 10-day high yesterday, bitcoin has lost some momentum but still trades around $27,000.

Most altcoins are also with minor losses today, aside from LINK, which has pumped once again and now sits above $8.

BTC Uncertain $27K

Last weekend was highly uneventful for the primary cryptocurrency, which had recovered some of the Thursday losses and stood mostly at $26,600. Monday was different, though, as the asset fell hard and dipped below $26,000.

Nevertheless, the bulls stepped up at this point and didn’t allow any further declines. BTC recovered some ground in the next few days and went on the offensive on Wednesday. However, its attempt to overcome $27,000 was quickly halted.

Yet, the bulls initiated another charge at the end of the business week, which was more successful. This time, BTC spiked above $27,000 to a multi-day high of $27,200. Since then, though, the cryptocurrency has been unable to continue upwards and has lost a few hundred dollars.

Its market capitalization has retraced slightly to $525 billion, and so has its dominance over the alts to 48.9%.

LINK Soars Above $8

Chainlink’s native token has been among the top performers lately and is among the few in the green within the past 24 hours. LINK is now up by 3% daily and 15% weekly. As such, it managed to register a two-month high above $8 earlier today.

Ripple is also in the green today, trading above $0.5 after a 1.5% increase. LEO is close to $1.7 after jumping by 2%.

The rest of the larger-cap alts are with minor losses, including Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Tron, Toncoin, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

The total crypto market cap has lost some steam since yesterday and is now under $1.080 trillion.