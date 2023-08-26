After the late-business week pump and dump that drove BTC to a six-day high, the cryptocurrency has returned to $26,000 as it did during the last weekend as well.

Most altcoins are also calmer today, with XRP and SHIB standing out as the top performers from the larger-cap ones.

BTC Back to $26K

August 17 became one of the worst trading days for bitcoin this year when the primary digital asset plummeted by over $3,000 to register a two-month low of just over $25,300. It managed to bounce off rather quickly and reclaimed $26,000 by the time the weekend had arrived.

The next several days were quiet as BTC failed to move in either direction. A more notable price dip came on Wednesday, followed by an immediate surge to a six-day high of $26,800.

However, bitcoin failed to reclaim the $27,000 level, and the subsequent rejection pushed it back down to $26,000 on Friday. The past 24 hours have been uneventful as well, and the cryptocurrency stands at around $26,000 once again.

Its market capitalization stands at the same spot as yesterday – $507 billion, and so does the market dominance – at 48.3%.

SUI, BONE Surge 20% Weekly

Most altcoins mimicked BTC’s performance for the past 10 days or so, meaning they dumped last week, tried to recover in the following days but mostly traded sideways.

The past 24 hours were quite boring once again. Minor daily gains are evident from the likes of Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin.

In contrast, Cardano and Solana have shed about 2% of their value on a daily scale. As a result, ADA sits at $0.25, while SOL is close to breaking below $20.

SUI is the top performer on a daily scale, having surged by 9%. The asset is up by 20% within the past week, similar to Shiba Inu’s BONE.

Overall, though, the crypto market cap has remained sluggish at around $1.050 trillion.