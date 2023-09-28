The news surrounding Ripple, its native token – XRP, and the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB), are among the most intriguing for the crypto community.

In the lines below, we will take a closer look at what happened over the past few days and touch upon the latest price predictions from experts.

Ripple IPO Rumors

The blockchain enterprise will throw a massive party tomorrow (September 29) in New York City to celebrate the partial victory against the US SEC secured approximately two months ago. However, some X (Twitter) users assumed that Ripple had other things in mind when gathering a bunch of its community at the event.

According to the most popular speculations, the firm might display intentions to file for an initial public offering (IPO) or disclose an agreement with America’s securities regulator. One poll organized by X user XRP_Cro estimates that over 40% of the 3,600 voters believe the former option is in the cards.

Various analysts have predicted that Ripple’s potential IPO move could act as a catalyst for XRP’s price. As CryptoPotato reported, the blockchain researcher using the X handle – Collin Brown – thinks the coin could skyrocket to $10 shortly after “the big day.”

Realistic XRP Forecast

While the $10 level seems like a mirage (considering the coin’s current $0.50 valuation), other analysts laid out more realistic predictions.

The X user EGRAG CRYPTO presented a chart, according to which XRP could soar to $2 should it manage to close a monthly green candle above $0.83.

Those who want to learn how the asset might perform during the next bull market, according to ChatGPT, could watch our dedicated video.

Shiba Inu’s Advancement

One development related to the popular memecoin is renouncing the BONE contract. As a result, the team behind Shiba Inu will relinquish control and ownership of the coin that acts as a governance token for the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap.

The news significantly impacted BONE’s price, which soared to a 2-week-high of $0.92 (per CoinGecko). However, it slightly retraced in the following hours, currently trading at approximately $0.86.

In addition, Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE, unveiled important details regarding an upcoming application aiming to strengthen the Shiba Inu community via sharing, connectivity, and creative efforts. The app, called Shiba Hub, will be a “gateway to something extraordinary,” they explained.