Shiba Inu’s marketing strategist has taken it to X to unveil important details of an upcoming application designed to strengthen the project’s community through connectivity, sharing, and creative efforts.

LUCIE revealed details of the app called Shiba Hub – a “gateway to something extraordinary,” in their own words.

With Shiba Hub, you have the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation, to be part of something that will leave a lasting impact. – said the strategist.

In addition, LUCIE shared a video that provides some more details, according to which Shiba Hub will be a “super app” bolstering a cryptocurrency community that’s built around the user’s day-to-day needs, tailored to elevate their Shibarium experience.

Shiba Hub is not just another app. It's a gateway to something extraordinary. Imagine being part of a community that is revolutionizing the way we connect, share, and create. With Shiba Hub, you have the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation, to be part of… pic.twitter.com/GFzoqYRxxa — | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 26, 2023

More details are to be revealed.

