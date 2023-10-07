TL;DR



XRP’s price has been volatile due to Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC, with recent highs around $0.85 and later $0.55.

Analysts provide varied future predictions for XRP: EGRAG CRYPTO at $27, Oaksacorn at $43, and Collin Brown at $10 if Ripple pursues an IPO.

Shannon Thorp’s extreme forecast suggests a potential rise to $500 for XRP, a significant leap from the industry’s current market capitalization.

Some Shocking XRP Forecasts

The native token of Ripple – XRP – has experienced enhanced volatility in the past several months due to the constant developments surrounding the legal battle between the crypto firm and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The coin’s price skyrocketed by over 70% and surpassed $0.85 in July when Ripple secured its first landmark victory against the regulator. It descended in the following months below $0.50 before spiking again when a US court dismissed the SEC’s wish to appeal the ruling. However, the uptrend was not as impressive, with XRP touching the $0.55 mark.

This volatility and the assumption that Ripple could score a decisive win against the watchdog have given analysts the opportunity to envision a substantial price increase for the coin in the future.

One such person is the popular X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO. They suggested that Ripple’s second victory in a row is a bullish event that could push XRP to spike to as high as $27:

“I’m firmly on board with the exciting $27 journey, but we must also be prepared for the unexpected, which might just put XRP’s legendary nickname, “The Rise of The Phoenix,” to the test,” they stated.

Crypto trader Oaksacorn observed certain charts and compared the current market with the 2015-2017 cycle to conclude that XRP might soar to $43 in the future.

Subsequently, the blockchain researcher using the X handle Collin Brown based their forecast on rumors that Ripple could announce its intentions to file for an IPO during its massive party held in New York City last week. They suggested XRP could jump towards $10, should that happen. However, the firm did not disclose such plans.

The Wildest Bet

While all aforementioned predictions sound somewhat preposterous considering the current price of XRP, one particular forecast shocked the community last month.

It came from the cryptocurrency analyst Shannon Thorp, who assumed that the coin’s valuation could blast to the ridiculous level of $500 in the next few years.

It is worth mentioning that XRP’s market capitalization should rise to the absurd $250 trillion for that to happen. Recall that the entire market cap of the industry was around $3 trillion in 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of almost $70,000.

Those curious to find out how XRP could perform during the next bull run according to the AI-powered language model ChatGPT could take a look at our video below: