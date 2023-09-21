Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, going by the handle LUCIE on X (formerly known as Twitter), believes the layer-2 scaling solution has so far been a major target of so-called “hype” investors.

As such, they assumed the project was is poised to prosper once “serious” investors shifted their focus on it.

Time for a ‘Real Growth’

LUCIE took it to X to urge “serious” investors to consider entering Shibarium’s ecosystem since the ones who were “merely seeking a quick pump” have already moved on.

The Marketing Strategist thinks this is a pivotal moment for the network, after which “real growth” is about to follow. They also assumed that the following popular memecoins – SHIB, BONE, and LEASH – will benefit from Shibarium’s potential development.

It’s time for serious investors to consider investing in #Shibarium. The “hype” investors have moved on. They weren’t serious; they were merely seeking a quick pump. The real growth is just beginning.$BONE $SHIB $LEASH — | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 21, 2023

Shibarium’s Recent Milestone

Speaking of the network’s growth, it is worth mentioning that today (September 21), the total transactions on Shibarium surpassed the coveted level of 3 million. In addition, wallet addresses currently stand at around 1.25 million.

This happened less than a month after the scaling solution saw the light of day. For more information on the launch and specifics of Shibarium, you can take a look at our dedicated video below: