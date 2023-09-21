Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution continues to smash records in terms of transaction volume and network growth.

In the following lines, we will take a closer look at the most recent achievement that Shibarium completed.

Shibarium Transactions Growing at a Fast Pace

As revealed by Shibariumscan, the total number of transactions on the L2 blockchain solution exceeded the coveted level of three million. Shibarium achieved the milestone in less than a month since it officially went live at the end of August.

The average number of daily transactions on its network currently stands at almost 44,000, with a peak of more than 200,000 registered in mid-September.

The overall number of wallet addresses on Shibarium is also impressive, as it recently surpassed the 1.25 million mark.

What is Shibarium’s Goal?

The L2 scaling solution, which quickly turned into one of the trendiest topics in the crypto space, aims to aid the advancement of Shiba Inu by improving transaction speed and lowering costs. As such, the memecoin could take the upper hand and become a leader in its field.

