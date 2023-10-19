TL;DR



Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, now has an official LinkedIn account, as announced by RagnarShib.eth on X (Twitter).

RagnarShib.eth’s account was previously hacked to promote a fraudulent BONE token but was quickly secured.

Since its August launch, Shibarium has registered over a million transactions and almost 1.3 million wallet addresses.

SHIB Enters LinkedIn

The popular memecoin project – Shiba Inu – and its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – keep making the headlines. The X (Twitter) user RagnarShib.eth recently revealed that the L2 network has an official LinkedIn account.

They urged the SHIB community to follow the page for “interesting updates revolving around the professional world.”

We have now official linkedin accounts for Shibarium and for the Metaverse.

I’m posting the one for Shibarium now. ✨✨✨Attention Army! Please follow our official shibarium LinkedIn page for interesting updates revolving around the professional world!

🚀🚀🚀🚀🌎🌎🌎🌎… — RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba) October 16, 2023

Previously, the X user, who serves as the Shiba Inu Telegram Admin, became a victim of hackers who compromised the account to promote a fraudulent BONE token airdrop. The Shiba Inu team fixed the issue a day after witnessing the attack, assuring the profile is “secure again.”

Shibarium’s Rapid Progress

The highly-anticipated network officially went live at the end of August, and since then, it has reached numerous achievements. For example, the total number of transactions on Shibarium and the total blocks surpassed the one million level, whereas overall wallet addresses have spiked to almost 1.3 million.

Those willing to understand more about the purposes and specifics of the L2 scaling solution could click on the clip below: