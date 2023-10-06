TL;DR



The Shiba Inu team resolved a SHIB Telegram account hack, with security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA) implemented.

A fake BONE token airdrop was promoted via the compromised account; Vet Kusama warned the community.

Shiba Inu officials consistently alert the community about potential scams and advised caution with the SHIB-related Calcium (CAL) token.

Fixing the Issue

The Shiba Inu team has managed to solve the recent hack on the SHIB Telegram admin account only a day after witnessing the attack. RagnarShib.eth revealed on X (Twitter) that their account is “secure again” as they have moved data to a new phone.

Passwords have also been changed, whereas the X profile has implemented a two-factor authentication (2FA) to prevent another possible jeopardy.

My account in Telegram is secure again. I moved all to a brand new phone. I changed password for new and more secure ones. My Twitter account too and all has 2FA. Please be safe every one!!! Change passwords periodically. https://t.co/spHTSMGxV9 — RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba) October 5, 2023

Recall that wrongdoers compromised the Telegram account to promote a fraudulent BONE token airdrop on it. The X user, going by the name Vet Kusama, alerted about the scam, urging individuals to refrain from clicking on any links since there is no such distribution.

So Many Previous Warnings

Shiba Inu officials have issued numerous alerts to the community in the past several weeks, informing about various threats that could harm investors. LUCIE – Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – advised people to conduct proper due diligence before entering the ecosystem due to bad actors using the memecoin’s logo or the name of the layer-2 blockchain solution in their malicious projects.

For its part, Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X account dedicated to protecting from fraud – warned individuals to be utterly cautious when connecting their cryptocurrency wallets to unknown decentralized applications. The team claimed that scammers are “crafty” and can create Dapps that look identical to the original ones related to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH), and other memecoins.

Subsequently, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya alerted the community to refrain from trading services with the SHIB-related token Calcium (CAL). They insisted that the asset was created “only for the specific purpose to mint and renounce BONE” and will not have any future value.