Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance announced the launch of their third NFT collection: The CR7 ForeverZone, which features 50,000 limited-edition mystery boxes, will be made available for free to new and existing users of the exchange.

This marks the latest development in the ongoing collaboration between Ronaldo and Binance, with the shared objective of transforming fan interactions within the sports and entertainment sector and attracting fans to the Web3 space.

Ronaldo’s Third NFT Collection

Each mystery box grants access to a unique CR7-inspired NFT, aiming to bring fans closer to one of the greatest players of all time, according to the press release shared with CryptoPotato.

The CR7 ForeverZone Collection includes 50 signed footballs and 50 shirts, 50 tickets for Binance Blockchain Week, and exclusive NFTs from previous Ronaldo collaborations. The collection also offers one golden ticket NFT, which is an exclusive chance to personally meet and train with Ronaldo.

In a statement, Ronaldo said,

“I’ve always felt the incredible energy and support from my fans, and I wanted to engage and share with them in a way that brings us even closer together. With Binance, we are able to build this accessible connection and bring unique opportunities through our partnership, and I get to share a piece of my legacy with them.”

Following the launch of the third NFT collection, Binance’s Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan also commented on the partnership with Ronaldo, saying.

“As one of the greatest athletes of our era, Ronaldo isn’t just creating sports history; he’s at the forefront of an innovation revolution. With our third NFT collection, the CR7 ForeverZone Collection, we’re honored to help him share a slice of his legacy with fans as we pave the way of the Web3-driven future of sports and entertainment.”

Cristiano Ronaldo x Binance

Last summer, Binance sealed a partnership with Ronaldo, pledging to offer his fans “unprecedented experiences” via the Binance NFT platform, shortly after which he dropped his “CR7” NFT collection featuring seven animated statues with four rarity levels.

The 38-year-old sports sensation then unveiled a second collection, “Forever CR7: The GOAT,” in July this year, which comprised of a wide array of digital collectibles that immortalize some of his best goals, organized into distinct categories.

Ronaldo also went through a lie detector test in September to answer various questions about soccer, including ones about his NFT holdings.