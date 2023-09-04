Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a lie detector test for the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, an activity he called one of his hardest challenges.

The lie detector test stirred mixed reactions and speculation from the crypto community regarding Binance’s aim for subjecting the soccer megastar to such activity.

Ronaldo’s Partnership With Binance

Ronaldo’s lie detector challenge comes barely two months after he launched his second non-fungible token (NFT) collection called “Forever CR7: The GOAT” on Binance.

The duo signed an exclusive multi-year partnership in June 2022 to create NFT collections that would attract Ronaldo’s fans to the Web3 space. As one of the greatest players in soccer history, Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Ors, 850 career goals, and millions of followers on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

After his endorsement last June, Ronaldo dropped his first NFT collection tagged “CR7” in November, featuring seven animated statues with four rarity levels.

The new collection depicts Ronaldo’s goal-scoring moments from his career, including the memorable bicycle kick goal against Juventus in 2018. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) revealed that users who hold the rarest NFTs of the new collection could get a chance to meet and train with the soccer legend in person, with the exchange covering the flight and accommodation costs.

The Lie Detector Test

During the lie detector test, the interrogators threw several hot questions at Ronaldo, demanding a yes or no answer. Among the questions were inquiries about his NFT holdings. Ronaldo disclosed that he held digital collectibles and intended to create more in the future. This indicates that the soccer star may release more NFT collections on Binance with time.

When asked if the bicycle kick was his best goal ever, Ronaldo replied affirmatively, but the detector machine said it was a lie. This caused Ronaldo to reiterate his belief that the goal was his best and to explain that others may fall into categories like the “most difficult” and “most beautiful.”

Regarding his soccer career, Ronaldo said “yes” to a question about him playing at the highest level in his 40s, and the machine confirmed his answer.