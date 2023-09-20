Three of the leading cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization and popularity – Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have recently achieved various milestones.

In the following lines, we will pinpoint these advancements as well as shed more light on possible upcoming developments.

XRP’s Milestone

As CryptoPotato reported a few days back, the total accounts on Ripple’s XRPL are close to reaching the 5 million mark. XRP balances held in these wallets equal 58.6 million, whereas XRP reserves stand at around 47.8 million.

Another recent update worth mentioning is the integration of an automated market maker (AMM) and a clawback feature to XRPL.

“XLS-30 will bring a native Automated Market Maker to the XRPL that integrates with the existing order book DEX to enable trading of digital assets in automated liquidity pools and enable developers to address a wider audience of DeFi stakeholders,” the announcement reads.

An important clarification is that users won’t be able to use the clawback feature to regain XRP tokens.

Some experts or analysts have already speculated on whether or not this development will trigger a price increase for Ripple’s native coin. CTO David Schwartz believes it could have a potential short-term impact, but, in the long term, it should reduce the volatility.

Bullish Shiba Inu News

The self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer, specifically its recently launched layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium, has also been in the spotlight lately.

The network witnessed a 530% increase in the total number of newly verified contracts on September 18. The overall number of wallets on Shibarium surpassed the 1 million mark at the start of the month, currently standing at over 1.24 million.

The L2 blockchain solution went live at the end of August. Its main purpose is to aid the advancement of Shiba Inu by improving transaction speed and lowering costs. Those who want to learn more about it can watch our dedicated video.

BTC Holders Remain Unfazed

Despite the prolonged crypto winter and the fact that bitcoin’s price is far from its peak levels registered in November 2021, HODLers seem to keep their trust in the asset.

As CryptoPotato reported, the BTC percent supply last active 3+ years ago exceeded 40%, a new all-time high (ATH).

According to multiple experts, bitcoin bulls should expect a significant price rally. Such examples are Robert Kiyosaki (the author of the best-seller Rich Dad, Poor Dad), Adam Back (CEO of Blockstream), and Tom Lee (Managing Partner at Fundstrat), who envisioned the asset to surpass the $100K coveted level in the foreseeable future.