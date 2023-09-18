Ripple seems to be on the verge of achieving a massive milestone as the team prepares to integrate two very important new features with the upcoming XRPL upgrade.

This comes amid a flurry of XPR price predictions, so let’s have a look.

Two New Features Coming to XRPL

David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, has, on multiple occasions, expressed his excitement about the upcoming upgrade to Ripple’s XRPL because of the features that it’s going to integrate.

As CryptoPotato reported on September 7th, the firm announced an update that will see the integration of an automated market maker (AMM) and a clawback feature.

According to the official announcement regarding the AMM:

XLS-30 will bring a native Automated Market Maker to the XRPL that integrates with the existing order book DEX to enable trading of digital assets in automated liquidity pools and enable developers to address a wider audience of DeFi stakeholders. – reads the announcement.

The clawback feature, on the other hand, is designed to allow for an opt-in capability for newly issued assets to be clawed back through a trustline. It cannot be used to claw back XRP – that’s an important clarification.

Important XRP Milestone and Price Predictions

Data from XRPL Services reveals that the total accounts on XRPL are about to reach 5 million, currently standing at 4.78 million.

The total XRP balance in these accounts is 58.6 million, while the total XRP in reserves is around 47.8 million. The owner reserves are 13.6 million.

And while the number of accounts keeps growing, the number of XRP price predictions is also on the rise.

Most recently, an expert laid down some critical levels for XRP to consider on the way up to a massive price target of $7. Before that, another XRP price prediction stirred the waters with a target of $500, but that one might be a bit outrageous even for the strongest believers.

That said, if you want to check out how Ripple’s XRP might perform in the next bull market, we asked ChatGPT about it in one of our most recent videos: