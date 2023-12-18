TL;DR

Bitcoin’s Volatility: Bitcoin experienced fluctuating prices, moving between $38,000 and $44,000, with predictions of future growth to $100,000 influenced by factors like BTC halving and political events. Ripple’s XRP Prospects: Experts predict that Ripple’s XRP, currently around $0.60-$0.61, could surge significantly, potentially reaching up to $24 by the end of 2024 due to a “Golden Cross” event. Bonk Inu’s (BONK) Fluctuations: Bonk Inu, a Solana memecoin, saw rapid price increases and major exchange listings, briefly exceeding a $2 billion market cap before settling around $1.25 billion.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) Volatility

The primary cryptocurrency has experienced enhanced volatility since the beginning of the month, with both bulls and bears trying to step in. BTC’s price hovered around $38,000 on December 1, but a few days later, it soared to a 20-month high of $44,000. Shortly after, it dropped significantly, and despite the brief surge above $43K, it currently sits on the $41K level (per CoinGecko’s data).

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin, many analysts and experts believe the asset is poised for substantial gains in the near future.

VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel and Digital Assets Senior Investment Analyst Patrick Bush are among those individuals predicting that the BTC halving and the potential re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could push Bitcoin’s price to the coveted level of $100,000 next year.

Moreover, they forecasted that Satoshi Nakamoto (the anonymous creator of the digital asset) would be named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year.

Is Ripple (XRP) About to Explode?

Another crypto asset that has been highly intriguing for investors is Ripple’s native token – XRP. Despite the recent consolidation around $0.60-$0.61, some experts remain optimistic that the asset could skyrocket to a new all-time high next year.

Such is the case of the X (Twitter) user JD, who thinks an XRP “Golden Cross” is in the making. According to him, the event might trigger an “imminent” price surge, with XRP jumping to as high as $24 by the end of 2024.

BONK Stole the Show

It is safe to say that the digital asset that has captured the most attention attention lately is Bonk Inu (BONK). The Solana memecoin was charting triple-digit price increases almost daily last week, possibly influenced by interaction coming from some leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Recall that Binance and Coinbase listed BONK on their platforms, adding to the hype surrounding it.

In addition, the memecoin’s market capitalization briefly exceeded the $2 billion milestone, becoming the third-biggest of its kind after Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Over the weekend, BONK lost some steam, being down 6% for the past 24 hours. Its market cap hovers around $1.25 billion, making it the 56th largest token in the entire crypto realm.