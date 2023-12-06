Bitcoin went on another run-up that resulted in jumping to just above $44,000 for the first time since the beginning of May 2022.

The altcoins have also turned green, with massive gains from the likes of SOL, AVAX, DOGE, SHIB, and many others.

BTC to $44K

December has been a month to remember so far for the primary cryptocurrency. On Friday – December 1 – the asset stood at $37,500, but it started to gain value by the end of the day and on Saturday.

While Sunday was a little less volatile, Monday morning brought more gains, and bitcoin jumped to above $40,000 for the first time in 19 months. The landscape kept getting better and better, and BTC soared past $42,000 by Tuesday.

The bears were nowhere to be found at this point, and bitcoin used the opportunity to initiate another leg-up that resulted in jumping to over $44,000. More specifically, the asset went as high as $44,400 on Bitstamp, which is a new 19-month peak.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As of now, the cryptocurrency trades inches below $44,000. Nevertheless, its market capitalization has skyrocketed above $850 billion, while its dominance over the alts is all the way up to 53.6%.

Alts See Nothing But Green

The fact that BTC’s dominance has been steadily on the rise in the past week or so doesn’t mean that the alts have not produced any substantial gains. The past 24 hours are a clear example of this, as almost all alternative coins are well in the green.

Ethereum has neared $2,300 and a 3.3% daily increase. Similar gains are evident from the likes of Ripple, Chainlink, Litecoin, and Polygon.

More increases come from Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu. In the case of DOGE, SHIB, and AVAX, the pumps are by between 11% and 18%.

The most significant daily increases come from Helium (56%), Beam (25%), Casper (24%), and Celestia (21%).

The total crypto market cap has exploded by $60 billion overnight and is up to $1.6 trillion on CMC.