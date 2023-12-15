TL;DR

BONK Seems to Have no Limit

The recent sensation in the cryptocurrency market – Bonk Inu (BONK) – keeps making the headlines, with its price reaching new peaks almost daily in the past few weeks. The Solana memecoin exploded by another 100% in the last 24 hours, while its surge on a 30-day scale surpassed 1,000%. Moreover, it inches closer to the astonishing market capitalization of $2 billion.



One factor that might stand behind the latest rally is the interaction coming from Binance. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume announced it will list the asset on its platform on December 15, opening the following spot trading pairs: BONK/USDT, BONK/FDUSD, and BONK/TRY.

Withdrawals will be available from December 16, while the BONK listing fee will be set at 0 BNB. In addition, Binance plans to add the memecoin as a borrowable asset on its Isolated Margin program on December 17.

Despite listing BONK on its platform, the exchange warned users that the token “poses a higher than normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility.”

“Please ensure that you exercise sufficient risk management, have done your own research in regards to BONK’s fundamentals, and fully understand the project before opting to trade the token,” it added.

It is worth mentioning that Binance is not the first crypto exchange to announce support for Bonk Inu. Prior to that, Coinbase put the asset on its “roadmap” program and then listed it on its platform.

What Else Stands Behind BONK’s Price Explosion?

Another factor playing a role in the token’s impressive price performance could be the ongoing memecoin frenzy. Leading assets of that type, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are well in the green on a monthly basis, albeit charting not as substantial gains as BONK.

The FOMO (“Fear of Missing Out”) effect should also be mentioned. It is possible that many investors have joined BONK’s ecosystem after simply observing its price jump and not by conducting proper due diligence.

Last but not least, the memecoin’s success could be attributed to its connection with Solana. The latter has been among the top performers in the market this year, experiencing a price increase of 650% since January 1.