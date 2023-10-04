TL;DR

Ripple’s Latest Recognition

The crypto firm that stands behind the XRP token announced on X (Twitter) that it was included on this year’s Fintech 100 list for its efforts in “modernizing cross-border payments.” Other companies praised for their work in the field include the payment providers Nium, Tazapay, Terrapay, and Thunes.

We’re pleased to share that Ripple is on this year’s Fintech 100 list for our work in modernizing cross-border payments! It’s an honor to share this recognition alongside other innovators incorporating #tech into the world of #finance.@CBInsights #Fintech100 pic.twitter.com/A8rAztc7Xq — Ripple (@Ripple) October 3, 2023

The XRP community seemed excited about the news, with some saying the development is well-deserved and portends a further advancement for Ripple.

Entering the esteemed ranking coincides with the latest major win the blockchain enterprise achieved in its lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 3, a US federal judge dismissed the regulator’s intentions to appeal the ruling from July, which determined that Ripple’s XRP sales did not constitute an offer of investment contracts.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier today, the trial date in the lengthy lawsuit between the two entities is scheduled for April 23, 2024.

Other Lists Where Ripple was Included

The crypto firm recently made its way to the top of a Fortune Magazine ranking. The American business media brand placed Ripple in the 13th position (out of 50) as “the best workplace in technology” for 2023.

The organization was also positioned among the “100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society.” Some corporations on that list included noteworthy names such as Cisco, American Express, Master Card, Target Corporation, NVIDIA, Deloitte, Atlassian, and more.