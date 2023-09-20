Ripple – the blockchain entity that stands behind the XRP token – has made its way to the top of yet another eminent rank.

According to Fortune Magazine, the company provides one of the best working environments (in terms of small and medium firms).

Ripple: The Only Crypto Organization on the List

The American business magazine placed Ripple in the 13th position (out of 50) as “the best workplace in technology” for 2023.

Fortune estimated that 94% of the company headcount considers it “a great place to work.” In comparison, 57% of employees at a typical US-based firm are happy with their working conditions.

Additionally, 98% of Ripple’s staff said they were warmly welcomed during their first days at the entity, while 96% are supportive of the management team, classifying it as “honest and ethical in its business practices.”

Ripple’s Previous Awards

The blockchain firm has found a spot on a prestigious list organized by People’s Magazine, too. Earlier this year, it was positioned among the “100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society.”

Prior to that, Ripple was chosen as the 4th Best Workplace for Parents (2022), the 21st Best Workplace in Technology (2022), and the 25th Best Workplace in the Bay Area 2020).

Contrary to the prestigious rankings in the US, the company has been coping with severe regulatory problems in its homeland. Despite securing a partial victory against the SEC, the war seems far from over.

As a result, CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently revealed that 80% of the firm’s staff hiring will be in countries with “clear rules,” such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom instead of the United States.