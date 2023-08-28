Following an extensive struggle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has gained acknowledgment from People’s Magazine. This week, the publication has included the San Francisco-based blockchain company in its compilation of the “100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society.”

People Magazine specifically recognized Ripple for its corporate social responsibility initiative – the Ripple Impact Program – which is dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion, promoting sustainability, and advancing research.

Ripple Among ‘PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care in 2023’

The roster by PEOPLE highlights companies that exceed expectations in ensuring their customers’ sense of worth. The list also honors businesses that motivate their staff to contribute towards making “the world a better place” and features several noteworthy entities such as Cisco at the top; trailing behind are American Express, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Target Corporation, NVIDIA, Deloitte, Accenture, Atlassian, MasterCard, among others.

Meanwhile, Ripple secures the 83rd position on the list. Speaking about the company’s culture, an employee of the blockchain firm said,

“There are opportunities to get involved with community service and access to mental health care benefits. Most importantly, employees are appreciated and encouraged to balance life and work.”

In response to the achievement, Ripple noted,

“We’re proud to be included in People’s 100 Companies That Care in 2023! Thank you to all the Ripple employees who give back year-round, locally and globally, through our Ripple Impact programs.”

Ripple has previously received acclaim for its philanthropic efforts. In fact, earlier this month, the company was recognized in this year’s SFBusinessTimes Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropy list and received the “Beyond the Check Award” for its partnerships with several nonprofits.

Work Culture in Crypto Companies

The latest development comes months after several prominent crypto companies were reported to have the least happy employees in the industry.

A quadrant chart created by tech recruitment agency TrueUp, compiled data from the job review platform Glassdoor, visualizing the comparison between employee satisfaction and growth across crypto companies. It included 27 of the highest-valued cryptocurrency firms.

The data also revealed that bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Winklevloss-led crypto exchange Gemini as well and crypto trading firm Amber Group housed the least happy employees. Additionally, Binance and Coinbase also made it to the same cohort.