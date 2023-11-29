TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a strong recovery, now trading over $38,000, with predictions of reaching $65,000 by 2024 and $524,000 by 2027, as forecasted by analyst PlanB.

Ripple’s XRP experienced a successful year due to partial legal victories against the SEC, leading to increased trading and re-listing on various exchanges.

Cardano’s ADA is on an uptrend, recently hitting $0.40, with analysts predicting potential new highs, with targets up to $14.

BTC Projected to Reach Over $500K

The primary cryptocurrency has gone through a turbulent year (so far), with its price recovering much of the losses from the devastating market crash in 2022. As of the moment, BTC trades at over $38,000, representing a 130% increase compared to the valuation on January 1, 2023.

Some analysts believe the uptrend has just started, envisioning the asset to reach new peaks in the near future. One such expert is the X (Twitter) user PlanB, who set extremely bullish targets for the following years.

According to them, BTC might spike to as high as $65,000 by the next Bitcoin halving (scheduled for the spring of 2024). In addition, PlanB forecasted that the asset’s price could rise to an astonishing $524,000 by 2027.

The analyst claimed that the next potential bull cycle would be fueled by the upcoming halving and the possible approval of a spot BTC ETF in the United States and would be more explosive than the one in 2021.

Those curious to check additional price forecasts coming from prominent figures could take a look at our dedicated video below:

XRP’s Recent Achievement

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is another asset that has had a highly successful year. The blockchain enterprise has secured three major (yet partial) victories in its legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), triggering a price rally for the coin.

The winning streak against the regulator has prompted some cryptocurrency exchanges to re-list XRP on their platforms, whereas investors have renewed their interest.

As CryptoPotato reported, at one point earlier this year, Ripple’s token was the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges. Most recently, XRP became the top traded digital asset on Uphold for the November 18 – November 25 week.

ADA Heading Toward Fresh Peaks?

Last but not least, we will touch upon Cardano’s native token – ADA – and its uptrend as of late. Recently, it tapped $0.40, representing a 30% increase on a monthly basis.

Several analysts, including the X user Lucid and Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture – think the asset could reach a new ATH in the observable future. The former maintained that ADA has a chance to soar to $14, whereas the latter set a price tag of $11.

Those willing to check more ADA price forecasts could take a look at our latest video below: