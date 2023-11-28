TL;DR

Analysts predict a significant price surge for Cardano’s (ADA) cryptocurrency, with estimates ranging from $3 to $35. Predictions are based on the global crypto market reaching $10 trillion and ADA’s market cap increasing significantly.

Notable forecasts include Lucid’s $14 target, Gambardello’s $11 post-Bitcoin halving prediction, and FieryTrading’s $35 by 2025 scenario.

These optimistic projections are ambitious, considering ADA’s current $13 billion market cap, and depend on substantial market growth and ADA’s increased industry dominance.

ADA Poised for a 3,600% Price Surge?

Despite the recent correction of the cryptocurrency market and the slight decline of Cardano’s (ADA) price, some analysts remain optimistic that the asset could explode to a new peak in the future. One example is the X (Twitter) user Lucid, who believes the coin has a chance to soar to $14.

They based their theory on the assumption that the global market capitalization could spike to $10 trillion, whereas ADA’s market cap might hit $500 billion:

“Cardano’s dominance is currently 1% of the $1.4 Trillion Industry wide Market Cap! A $10 Trillion Blockchain Industry is only a matter of time.”

In addition, Lucid laid out another less bullish prediction, claiming that ADA could jump to $3 if its market cap hits $100 billion.

It is worth noting that the former forecast seems a bit unrealistic, assuming the current $13 billion market capitalization of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency.

Top ADA Predictions

Other analysts who have previously touched upon ADA’ s potential future price include Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture – and FieryTrading.

The former thinks the token could skyrocket to $11 shortly after the BTC halving (scheduled for April next year), whereas its market capitalization could rise to the astonishing $400 billion. Fiery Trading was much more optimistic, envisioning ADA to blast to $35 by 2025:

“Since the pattern has now been confirmed, we can take a look at the next bull-market top. Assuming that the bull-market top will be somewhere in 2025 and that ADA will continue to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above $35.”

Those curious to explore additional price predictions involving Cardano’s coin could take a look at our latest video below: