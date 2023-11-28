TL;DR

XRP Leads on Uphold: Ripple’s XRP has become the most traded digital asset on Uphold, surpassing major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, with significant user engagement.

Ripple’s XRP has become the most traded digital asset on Uphold, surpassing major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, with significant user engagement. Dominance in U.S. Markets: Earlier, XRP emerged as the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, indicating its growing popularity.

Earlier, XRP emerged as the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, indicating its growing popularity. Ripple-Uphold Partnership: The partnership between Ripple and Uphold has led to promotional activities like increased XRP airdrops and giveaways.

XRP Surpasses BTC and ETH

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been on a significant uptrend this year, with the asset becoming more and more intriguing for investors. Dr Martin Hiesboeck – Head of Research of crypto exchange Uphold – revealed another interesting recent development surrounding the token.

He disclosed that XRP has been the top traded digital asset on the marketplace for the past week (November 18 – November 25), with almost 75% of users buying amounts of the coin.

Interestingly, the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) – ranked fifth and eighth (respectively). Kaspa (KAS) and Stellar (XLM) are the ones following XRP in the top three positions.

As CryptoPotato reported, at one point earlier this year, Ripple’s token was the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) followed in the next spots.

Uphold and Ripple

The blockchain enterprise teamed up with the exchange at the end of October “to underpin and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.” Simon McLoughlin – Chief Executive Officer at Uphold – claimed that the partnership illustrates how both firms’ qualities could be combined to “make efficient crypto-to-fiat transfers and bank payouts.”

Shortly after announcing the collaboration, Uphold doubled the amount of its XRP airdrop, aiming to reach one lucky user last month. Moreover, it introduced a fresh giveaway for November where one fortunate client will receive 50,000 XRP (equaling $32,000 at current rates).