Ripple is collaborating with Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments and a partner at SpaceX, on a charitable XRP donations project pledging to match contributions. This will potentially double donations.

In a recent announcement, Ripple revealed its involvement in a charitable endeavor with Isaacman. This campaign involves a donations project to aid the Maui Emergency Response Fund, with an emphasis on cryptocurrency contributions, particularly XRP.

To facilitate the process, XRP has been integrated as a donation option through The Giving Block, a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation solutions.

The partnership details were revealed in a quote:

“Ripple will be joining Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman, and the next $50K USD in any crypto donations made to the Maui Relief Fund will be matched 200%.”

