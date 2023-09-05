Bybit has announced that it will introduce XRP trading against the Euro on its spot trading platform. This comes after Ripple’s recent legal win against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has renewed interest in the digital coin.

In a Sept. 4 announcement, Bybit confirmed the diversification of its trading pairs to include XRP/EUR. This addition gives users the advantage of trading XRP seamlessly for Euro, thereby expanding the investment options available on the platform.

XRP/EUR, Bybit has also introduced Euro trading pairs for seven other cryptocurrencies, including BTC/EUR, ETH/EUR, LTC/EUR, DOGE/EUR, ADA/EUR, USDC/EUR, and SOL/EUR, therefore catering to its diverse user base.

US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not considered a security when purchased by retail investors via crypto exchanges or used by service providers. This has prompted cryptocurrency exchanges to fasten the listing or re-listing of XRP, creating new investment opportunities for users.

Bybit’s move to list XRP/EUR follows a similar trend within the industry. The Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange (LCX) had already listed XRP against popular trading pairs, including USDC, Euro, and its native currency, LCX, shortly after Ripple’s legal win.

Other major platforms, such as Gemini, Coinbase, Kraken, and Crypto.com, have added XRP back to their services.