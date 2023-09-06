Ripple (XRP), one of the key players in the cryptocurrency market, continues to spark interest and curiosity among investors and blockchain enthusiasts alike. Let’s explore the numbers, market statistics, and other important metrics that provide a comprehensive snapshot of Ripple’s performance and potential.

According to data from XRP’s Ledger, the 30-day average of active addresses stands at 497.13 thousand, marking a slight 0.1% decrease in the past 24 hours. Despite this drop, the 60-day average of active addresses stands at 719.47 thousand, with all having maintained activity in the previous 24 hours.

A broader look at the 90-day average of active addresses shows a figure of 1.37 million, which has experienced a 0.03% reduction in the last 24 hours.

The total number of XRPL assets issued so far has reached 2629 as of Sept. 6.

Data also shows a daily net amount of XRPL trust lines created at -1026 as of Sept. 6. In the last 24 hours, there were approximately 35,500 transactions, indicating a busy network and a lively community of users.

Ripple’s XRP is currently trading at 0.499918, down by 0.6 %, with a 24-hour trading volume of $656,317,162, according to data from CoinGecko.