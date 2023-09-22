The last couple of days have witnessed several developments and comments regarding three of the most popular cryptocurrencies: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin (BTC).

In the following lines, we will touch upon each asset.

Starting With SHIB

The self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer, specifically its layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium, has been in the spotlight once again. The network saw a 530% increase in newly verified contracts on September 19, while the overall number of wallets exceeded 1.25 million.

Shibarium also hit a major milestone yesterday (September 21) when the total number of transactions surpassed the 3 million mark. Those who wish to learn more about the launch and specifics of the L2 blockchain solution could take a look at our dedicated video.

In addition, Shiba Inu experienced a 317% jump in its burning rate, destroying over 130 million tokens on September 21. The program aims to reduce the asset’s circulating supply, possibly making SHIB more scarce and valuable in time.

However, the coin’s price has failed to record any gains lately, currently down almost 2% for the past two weeks (per CoinGecko’s data).

Moving on to XRP

The native token of Ripple has been the subject of numerous price predictions in the last several days. While some have envisioned rather wild scenarios, others have laid out more realistic ones.

EGRAG CRYPTO presented a chart depicting XRP’s current valuation and possible deviation in the future. According to them, the token could soar to as high as $1.40 should it close above the Fib 0.5 level at 0.57C “with undeniable confirmation.”

The technical analyst and educator Duo Nine also chipped in, suggesting the bulls will stay in charge should XRP continue trading at over $0.45. He added that the token is poised for a huge increase to $3.30 should it move to $1.30.

In the meantime, we asked what the AI-powered language model ChatGPT thinks of XRP’s price performance during the next bull run. Those who want to find out more can click on the video below:

Finishing With BTC

Last but not least, we will take a look at the most recent price prediction regarding the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC). It came from Duo Nine, who commented below an X post that displayed a four-year overlap of the asset starting from the bottom in 2022.

Based on the presented data, the analyst believes BTC could skyrocket to the “realistic” level of $200,000 by 2025.