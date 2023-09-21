Bitcoin price predictions have been given left and right by a range of different people, including technical and fundamental analysts, celebrities, executives, and whatnot.
In fact, we’ve compiled a list with some of the top BTC price predictions that were made this year since April. Some of those speculating on the matter include:
- Robert Kiyosaki
- Adam Back
- Thomas Lee
- Pantera Capital
- Standard Chartered
Now, a well-known analyst going by the X handle Bitcoin 4 Beginners has created a chart displaying a four-year overlap starting from the bottom in 2022. This is what the chart looks like:
Commenting on the tweet was Duo Nine – a well-known technical analyst and crypto educator, who said:
It looks like a top just under $200K is realistic and conservative based on this data in 2025.
#Bitcoin top prediction in the current cycle. 👇
It looks like a top just under $200k is realistic and conservative based on this data in 2025.
Legend: In green the current cycle, the rest are previous cycles relative to this one. https://t.co/09ErpnjwgJ
— Duo Nine ⚡ Crypto Alpha (@DU09BTC) September 19, 2023
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter CRYPTOPOTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.