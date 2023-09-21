Bitcoin price predictions have been given left and right by a range of different people, including technical and fundamental analysts, celebrities, executives, and whatnot.

In fact, we’ve compiled a list with some of the top BTC price predictions that were made this year since April. Some of those speculating on the matter include:

Robert Kiyosaki

Adam Back

Thomas Lee

Pantera Capital

Standard Chartered

Now, a well-known analyst going by the X handle Bitcoin 4 Beginners has created a chart displaying a four-year overlap starting from the bottom in 2022. This is what the chart looks like:

Commenting on the tweet was Duo Nine – a well-known technical analyst and crypto educator, who said:

It looks like a top just under $200K is realistic and conservative based on this data in 2025.

