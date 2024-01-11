The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has witnessed a significant surge in its assets under management, approaching the $2 billion mark on January 8th, thereby registering an all-time high.

On the same day, the trading volume of the fund crossed $800 million.

Launched in October 2021, BITO made history as the first-ever Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

In the absence of spot Bitcoin ETFs, the popularity of products investing in BTC futures soared. Shortly after its launch, BITO swiftly reached $1 billion in assets, demonstrating the strong demand for crypto-related investment vehicles.

However, the fund faced a setback in November 2022 when its asset base contracted to around $500 million following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Recent months have seen a remarkable rebound for BITO, driven by substantial inflows amid a Bitcoin rally.

The latest milestone comes amid increased anticipation of approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US, which has fueled optimism and contributed to the renewed interest in BTC-related investment instruments.

Last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest liquidated nearly $45 million in GBTC shares and over $150 million in Coinbase stocks. A significant portion of the proceeds from the GBTC sale, totaling $100 million, was utilized to acquire Bitcoin Futures ETF BITO.

Following the move, ARK became the second-largest holder of the BITO.