The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has issued notifications confirming that several highly anticipated Bitcoin spot ETPs will begin trading at 9:30 am ET on Thursday.

Confirmed ETPs include the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL), the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), according to the CBOE’s website.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has clarified that this does not mean the ETFs have been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The notices mark a final step before approval, however, and analysts maintain that the SEC will likely publish official approvals within hours.

The SEC’s X account published a fake Bitcoin ETF approval notice on Tuesday after being hacked through a compromised phone number. The X company confirmed that the SEC failed to use two-factor authentication for its account.

Several X users have noted that some Bitcoin ETFs are already appearing within the trading windows for websites like Fidelity and RBC.