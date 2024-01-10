The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has issued notifications confirming that several highly anticipated Bitcoin spot ETPs will begin trading at 9:30 am ET on Thursday.
- Confirmed ETPs include the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL), the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), according to the CBOE’s website.
- Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has clarified that this does not mean the ETFs have been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- The notices mark a final step before approval, however, and analysts maintain that the SEC will likely publish official approvals within hours.
- The SEC’s X account published a fake Bitcoin ETF approval notice on Tuesday after being hacked through a compromised phone number. The X company confirmed that the SEC failed to use two-factor authentication for its account.
- Several X users have noted that some Bitcoin ETFs are already appearing within the trading windows for websites like Fidelity and RBC.