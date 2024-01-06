With Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF approvals seemingly just days away, applicants are racing to seize investor attention – and cash – ahead of their competitors upon launch.

From VanEck to HashDex to Bitwise, here are the commercials being pushed by billion-dollar asset managers to encourage hungry customers to buy Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin Ad Campaign

One of the first, most notable commercials came from Bitwise last month when it hired Jonathan Goldsmith to spice up its campaign.

Goldsmith starred in a renowned advertising campaign for Dos Equis beer starting in 2006 and is most famously known as “the most interesting man in the world.”

“You know what’s interesting these days? Bitcoin,” he told viewers of Bitwise’s commercial. “Look for Bitwise, my friends.”

In a later commercial, Goldsmith tells viewers that “Satoshi sends his regards,” referring to Bitcoin’s anonymous creator who disappeared from internet discussions over a decade ago.

Bitwise has since pumped out a long list of “most interesting man memes” related to Bitcoin, miners, and private keys.

HashDex has run several commercials appealing to crypto’s appeal as next-generation technology.

Their ads feature decades-old interview footage of people discussing their criticisms of computer and payment tech, which seem ridiculous by today’s standards.

One includes a news broadcast covering Burger King’s first offering for customers to buy meals with a credit card.

A woman interviewed at the time said it was “ridiculous” if people had to use a credit card when they go to a fast food restaurant.

“Understanding disruptive innovation takes time. Bitcoin’s time has arrived,” wrote HashDex.

Competing on Fees

On Wednesday, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shared a one-minute video monologue on Bitcoin’s history in celebration of its 15th birthday since the genesis block.

Galaxy is currently partnered with trillion-dollar asset manager Invesco on an ETF application, which will feature 0% fees for its earliest customers.

From an inspired spark in the digital depths to a global system of empowerment. Happy Birthday #bitcoin. Cheers to 15 years of pioneering the financial revolution! pic.twitter.com/m0nJg2zmyU — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) January 3, 2024

“[Bitcoin’s] fixed and predictable supply makes it a potentially robust store of value,” Novogratz explained. “We are committed to helping you understand and explore the transformative potential of Bitcoin.”

While Galaxy competes on fees, VanEck is appealing to Bitcoin diehards: on Friday, the asset manager promised to donate 5% of profits from its ETF to funding-starved Bitcoin Core developers.

“Your tireless dedication to decentralization and innovation is the cornerstone of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and we’re here to support it,” the company wrote.