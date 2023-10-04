TL;DR

The SHIB Telegram admin account was compromised, leading to a fraudulent BONE token airdrop announcement.

Vet Kusama alerted the community about the fake token distribution, urging people not to click on related links.

Shiba Inu community members are advised to be cautious, as there are consistent threats from scammers impersonating legitimate projects and figures.

Another Warning

The Shiba Inu community has to be utterly cautious once again since the SHIB Telegram admin account was recently compromised. What’s more, wrongdoers have announced a fraudulent BONE token airdrop on it, assuring that everyone can participate in the fake offering.

The X (Twitter) user, going by the name Vet Kusama, was the one to alert people about the incident. They insisted that there is no such token distribution, urging individuals to refrain from clicking on any links promoting that.

Some of the Previous Alerts

It seems like the Shiba Inu community needs to stay vigilant all the time due to the never-ending threats to the ecosystem. Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X account dedicated to protecting from fraud and bad actors – recently warned people to pay extra attention when connecting their crypto wallets to unknown decentralized applications.

The team argued that scammers are “crafty” and can create Dapps that look identical to the original ones related to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH), and other memecoins.

In addition, “sneaky” bad actors pretend to represent “reputable projects or services” and impersonate famous figures to make their malicious products seem legitimate.

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE – has also issued a stark warning, advising people to conduct proper due diligence before entering SHIB’s ecosystem due to wrongdoers that employ the memecoin’s logo or Shibarium’s name in their projects. Those curious to find out more about the layer-2 blockchain solution can watch our video below: